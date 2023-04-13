The UK economy stagnated in February as strikes dampened services output but the growth for January was upwardly revised, tapering the possibility of a recession in the first half of the year. Real gross domestic product showed no growth in February, following a revised 0.4 percent expansion in January, the Office for National Statistics reported Thursday. GDP was forecast to remain flat.
