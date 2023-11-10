The UK economic output stagnated in the third quarter as higher interest rates damped spending and investment, though the economy likely escaped a recession this year. Gross domestic product posted nil growth in the third quarter after expanding 0.2 percent in the preceding period, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed. The result was better than the expected fall of 0.1 percent.
