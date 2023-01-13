The UK economy unexpectedly expanded in November as the FIFA World Cup boosted sales of food and beverages, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in November, confounding expectations for a fall of 0.2 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of growth eased sharply from 0.5 percent in October.
