UK output price inflation slowed for the fifth successive month in December, soothing fears of high inflation, and provided more justification to the Bank of England for softening its tightening policy stance. Output price inflation unexpectedly slowed to 14.7 percent from 16.2 percent a month ago, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
