The UK economy contracted at a record pace in the second quarter but the decline was less severe than previously estimated, revised data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus containment measures, gross domestic product fell 19.8 percent sequentially. The rate was revised from a 20.4 percent fall estimated initially.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK GDP Contracts At Record Pace In Q2 - September 30, 2020
- China’s Manufacturing Sector Logs Robust Growth - September 30, 2020
- European Economics Preview: Eurozone Consumer Price Data Due - September 30, 2020