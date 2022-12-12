The UK economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in October with a strong contribution from the services activity, though economists and observers said the monthly figures mask the underlying recession. Later this week, the Bank of England is widely expected to shift the gear down on interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Residential Construction Outlook Bleak, Ifo Survey Finds - December 12, 2022
- UK GDP Growth Masks Recession Ahead Of BoE Rate Hike - December 12, 2022
- Will U.S. CPI Weaken Fed’s Resolve To Slow Rate Hikes? - December 12, 2022