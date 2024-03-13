The UK economy rebounded in January on growth in services and construction output, underscoring that the country exited a technical recession. Gross domestic product posted an expansion of 0.2 percent in January, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in December, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Wednesday. The rate came in line with economists’ expectations.
