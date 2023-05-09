UK house prices unexpectedly declined in April as higher interest rates to tame stubbornly high inflation weighed on affordability and demand, results of a survey by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed Tuesday. House prices decreased 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in April, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in March, the survey revealed.
