UK house prices were unchanged in May after a slight upturn in the first quarter as higher interest rates started to squeeze household budgets, results of a survey by Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed on Wednesday. House prices were stable on a monthly basis in May following a 0.4 percent fall in April, the survey revealed. That was in line with economists’ expectations.
