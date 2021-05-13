UK House Price Growth Accelerates In April: RICS

UK house prices climbed notably in April as the increase in demand increasingly outstripped supply, monthly survey results from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, or RICS, showed on Thursday. The house price balance rose to 75 percent in April from 62 percent in March. All regions showed sharp pick-up in house price inflation.
