UK house prices increased more than expected at the start of the year amid signs of mortgage rates trending down, the Nationwide Building Society reported Wednesday.
House prices posted a monthly growth of 0.7 percent in January after staying flat in December. This was also faster than economists’ forecast of 0.1 percent increase.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- France Inflation At 2-Year Low - January 31, 2024
- UK House Price Growth Exceeds Expectations - January 31, 2024
- Philippine GDP Expands More Than Forecast - January 31, 2024