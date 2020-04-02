UK House Price Growth Fastest Since Early 2018: Nationwide

UK house prices grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in March before the coronavirus, or covid-19, pandemic struck the economy, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday. House prices grew 3 percent year-on-year in March, following February’s 2.3 percent increase. This was the fastest growth since January 2018. Prices were expected to rise 2 percent.
