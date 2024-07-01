UK house prices increased at a slower pace in June as housing affordability remained stretched, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Monday. House prices gained 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, which was slower than the 0.4 percent rise registered in May. House prices were expected to remain flat in June. Year-on-year, house prices posted a growth of 1.5 percent in June after rising 1.3 percent.
