UK house price inflation accelerated less-than-expected in July, after easing in the previous three months, survey results from the Nationwide Building Society showed on Tuesday. The house price index logged a double-digit annual growth of 11.0 percent in July, faster than the 10.7 percent rise in June. However, this was slower than the economists’ forecast of 11.5 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK House Price Inflation Rises Less Than Forecast - August 2, 2022
- Australian Dollar Falls On RBA’s Less Hawkish Statement - August 2, 2022
- UK Manufacturing Sector Growth Weakens To 25-Month Low - August 1, 2022