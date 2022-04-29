UK House Price Inflation Slows For First Time In 6 Months

UK house price inflation eased for the first time in six months in April, at a faster than expected pace, and the housing market is expected to slow in the coming months due to the high inflation that is putting pressure on household income and rising interest rates.
