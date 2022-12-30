UK house price inflation slowed markedly at the end of the year as the rising interest rates and high inflation started to dampen the affordability of home buyers, data from the mortgage lender Nationwide showed Friday. House prices were 2.8 percent higher than in December 2021. This was slower than November’s 4.4 percent increase, but faster than economists’ forecast of 2.3 percent.
