UK house prices increased for the first time in more than a year in February as the decline in borrowing costs helped to bring an upturn in the housing market, the Nationwide Building Society said on Friday. House prices posted an annual increase of 1.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent decrease in January.
