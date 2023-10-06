UK house prices fell for the sixth straight month in September as higher interest rates weighed on mortgage affordability, survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed Friday. House prices slid 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in September. This was the sixth straight month of decline but markedly slower than the 1.8 percent fall in August.
