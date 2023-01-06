House prices in the United Kingdom declined for the fourth successive month in December, as the increasing cost of living along with high interest rates led to an overall slowdown in the housing market, survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed on Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Factory Orders Fall Most In Over A Year On Weak Demand - January 6, 2023
- UK Construction Sector Slips Into Contraction On Renewed Fall In Orders - January 6, 2023
- UK House Prices Fall 4 Months Amid Squeeze On Spending: Halifax - January 6, 2023