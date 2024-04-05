UK house prices declined for the first time in six months in March, data published by the mortgage lender Halifax showed Friday. House prices dropped 1.0 percent on a monthly basis in March, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in February. This was the first decrease since September. Prices were expected to climb 0.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK House Prices Fall For First Time In 6 Months - April 5, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due - April 5, 2024
- U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Widens To Largest Since Last April - April 4, 2024