UK house prices declined at the fastest pace in twelve years in June as rising interest rates dampened demand, results of a survey by Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed Friday. House prices fell 2.6 percent on a yearly basis in June, which was the biggest fall since June 2011. This followed a 1.1 percent decrease in May.
