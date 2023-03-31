UK house prices declined at the fastest pace since mid-2009 amid rising interest rates and high inflation dampening housing affordability, the Nationwide Building Society reported Friday. The annual fall in house prices deepened to 3.1 percent in March from 1.1 percent in February. This was the biggest annual decline since July 2009. Prices were forecast to drop 2.2 percent.
