UK house prices declined at the fastest pace since early 2021 amid rising cost of living coupled with stretched mortgage affordability weighing on the property market activity, data published by the Llyods Bank subsidiary Halifax showed Monday. House prices were down 0.4 percent in October from September, when prices slid 0.1 percent. This was the second consecutive fall.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK House Prices Fall Most Since Early 2021 - November 7, 2022
- China Exports & Imports Fall Unexpectedly In October - November 7, 2022
- Dollar Weakens As Uptick In U.S. Jobless Rate Raises Hopes Of Moderate Rate Hike - November 4, 2022
Discussion about this post