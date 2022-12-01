UK house prices posted its biggest decline since June 2020 reflecting the loss of momentum in the property market amid the stretched housing affordability, data published from the Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday. House prices dropped by a more-than-expected 1.4 percent on a monthly basis in November, after easing 0.9 percent in October.
