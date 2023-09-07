UK house prices declined at the fastest pace in nine months in August as rising mortgage rates and high inflation continue to weigh on housing affordability and demand. House prices registered a monthly drop of 1.9 percent, following a 0.4 percent drop in July. This was the biggest fall since November 2022 and also marked the fifth consecutive decrease.
