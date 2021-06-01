UK House Prices Log Double-Digit Growth In May

UK house prices logged a double-digit growth in May as the shift in homeowners’ preference boosted the property market activity, data published by the Nationwide Building Society showed on Tuesday. House prices grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 7.1 percent rise seen in April. This was the biggest increase since August 2014.
