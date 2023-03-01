UK house prices registered the first annual fall since June 2020 as squeeze on household income from higher interest rates and inflation damped demand in the property market, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday. House prices declined 1.1 percent on a yearly basis in February, offsetting the 1.1 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a 0.9 percent fall.
