UK house market remained broadly stable with a marginal fall in house prices in May, data from the mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday. House prices dropped unexpectedly by 0.1 percent month-on-month in May after remaining flat in April. Prices were expected to grow 0.2 percent.
