UK house prices declined unexpectedly in March as higher interest rates continue to damp affordability, data published by the Nationwide Building Society revealed Tuesday. The house price index posted a monthly fall of 0.2 percent in March, in contrast to the 0.7 percent rise in February and confounding the forecast of 0.3 percent gain.
