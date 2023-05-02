UK house prices rose unexpectedly in April after posting seven consecutive declines suggesting that the housing market is stabilizing after the mini-budget shattered financial markets last year. House prices posted an annual fall of 2.7 percent, which was slower than the 3.1 percent decrease in March, the Nationwide Building Society said Tuesday.
