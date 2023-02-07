House prices in the United Kingdom showed no variations at the start of the year after falling in the previous four months, and are likely to witness a sluggish housing market throughout this year amid the rising cost of living and higher interest rates, survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed on Tuesday.
