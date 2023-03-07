Despite the cost of living crisis, UK house prices increased the most in eight months in February underpinned by improving consumer confidence and the resilient labor market, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed on Tuesday. House prices logged a monthly increase of 1.1 percent in February, faster than the 0.2 percent increase posted in January.
