House prices in the UK rose in October, after falling for six months in a row and at a faster than expected pace despite the subdued market, results of a survey by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed Tuesday. The house price index rose 1.1 percent from September, when they declined 0.3 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent gain.
