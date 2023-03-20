After flattening in February, UK house prices increased in March due to a jump in the larger home top-of-the-ladder sector, property website Rightmove said Monday. The average price of property coming to market grew 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in March, following a nil growth in February. The overall house price inflation was driven by the 1.2 percent increase in larger home prices.
