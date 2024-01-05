UK house prices increased for the third successive month in December, largely reflecting a shortage of properties, while they are expected to slump this year, the results of a survey by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and S&P Global showed on Friday. House prices climbed 1.1 percent month-on-month in December, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK House Prices To Fall 2%-4% This Year: Halifax - January 5, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due - January 5, 2024
- U.S. Dollar Edges Slightly Lower Ahead Of Jobs Data - January 4, 2024