UK house prices declined unexpectedly in April, reflecting affordability pressures amid rising longer term interest rates, data published by the Nationwide Building Society revealed on Wednesday. House prices posted a monthly decline of 0.4 percent after easing 0.2 percent in March. Prices were expected to climb 0.1 percent.
