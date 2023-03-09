The UK housing market activity continued the downbeat trend in February amid tighter lending conditions and stretched mortgage affordability, though there were signs of gradual improvement over the coming months, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported Thursday. The headline reading for new buyer enquiries advanced to -29 percent in February from -45 percent in January.
