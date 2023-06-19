British housing affordability constraints as well as fading price expectations among sellers brought forward the usual summer slowdown, property website Rightmove said on Monday. House prices dropped only GBP 82 in June, Rightmove said. This marked the first monthly decrease in asking prices this year and also the first drop in June since 2017.
