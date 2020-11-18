UK Inflation At 3-Month High In October

UK consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected to a three-month high in October, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday. Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in October, faster than the 0.5 percent increase logged in September. The rate was forecast to rise marginally to 0.6 percent.
