UK consumer prices grew at the slowest pace in three months in December, largely due to the slowdown in motor fuel inflation, which in turn reduced the squeeze on household spending. Consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in December, to 10.5 percent, as expected, from 10.7 percent in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Inflation At 3-Month Low - January 18, 2023
- Europe New Car Registrations Rise 12.8% In December: ACEA - January 18, 2023
- Japanese Yen Falls Sharply As BoJ Maintains Rate, Yield Curve Control Policy - January 18, 2023