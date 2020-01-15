UK Inflation Eases Unexpectedly To 3-Year Low

UK consumer price inflation eased to a three-year low in December, which is likely to force more policymakers to favor a rate cut as soon as later this month. Data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation slowed to 1.3 percent in December, while it was forecast to remain unchanged at 1.5 percent. This was the lowest since November 2016.
