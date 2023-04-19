UK consumer prices increased more than expected in March to remain stubbornly high on rising food prices and strengthened the call for a quarter point interest rate hike at the next Bank of England policy meeting in May. Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 10.1 percent, which was slower than the 10.4 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
