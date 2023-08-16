UK consumer price inflation hit a 17-month low in July on easing energy prices but core inflation stayed unchanged and services cost inflation accelerated, strengthening the case for another interest rate hike in September. Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in July, as expected, from 7.9 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
