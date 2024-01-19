UK consumer price inflation picked up for the first time in ten months in December due to a hike in the tobacco duty, official data showed Wednesday. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.0 percent on a yearly basis, slightly faster than November’s 3.9 percent increase, the Office for National Statistics reported. The rate was forecast to edge down to 3.8 percent.
