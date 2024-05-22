UK consumer prices rose more than expected in April due to the stickiness of services inflation, which would possibly delay the timing of the first interest rate cut. Consumer prices rose 2.3 percent on a yearly basis in April, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in March, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
