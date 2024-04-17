UK consumer price inflation softened less than expected in March but hit the lowest in two-and-a-half years on food prices, adding uncertainty to the timing of the first interest rate cut from the Bank of England. Inflation weakened to 3.2 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
