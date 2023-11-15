Faster-than-expected slowdown took British inflation to the lowest level in two years, soothing fears of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed that he has delivered on his pledge of halving price growth ahead of election next year. Consumer price inflation eased to 4.6 percent in October from 6.7 percent in the previous month.
