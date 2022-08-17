UK Inflation Strongest In 40 Years

Deepening the cost of living crisis, UK consumer price inflation accelerated further in July to the highest since 1982 on surging food and fuel prices, adding pressure on the Bank of England to tighten the policy again despite the looming recession. Consumer price inflation rose to 10.1 percent in July from 9.4 percent in June, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed on We
