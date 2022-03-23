UK consumer price inflation accelerated at the fastest pace since 1992 in February, largely driven by fuel prices, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
Consumer price inflation rose to 6.2 percent in February from 5.5 percent in January. The rate was forecast to rise moderately to 5.9 percent. This was the highest inflation rate in the National Statistic series.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Inflation Strongest Since 1992 - March 23, 2022
- European Economics Preview: UK Chancellor To Deliver Spring Statement - March 23, 2022
- UK Borrowing Remains Below Official Estimate - March 22, 2022