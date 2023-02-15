UK consumer price inflation eased more than expected in January on lower fuel prices, but the rate remained elevated, squeezing household income and adding more strain on the cost of living. Consumer prices registered an annual growth of 10.1 percent in January, following the 10.5 percent increase in the previous month, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Inflation Weakens To 10.1% - February 15, 2023
- Indonesia Trade Surplus Grows On Exports Surge - February 15, 2023
- RBNZ Set To Hike Rates By 25 Bps In April & May - February 15, 2023